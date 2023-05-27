Prince Harry wants hands in ‘both pies’: ‘Can’t let go of the UK’

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of wanting to keep his door to the UK ‘open indefinitely’ despite making allegedly egregious accusations against his family.

King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold issued these thoughts regarding Prince Harry.

His admissions were shared during a candid chat with The Post.

In the midst of this chat, Mr Harrold spoke at length about the chances of Prince Harry one day moving back to the UK.

He was even quoted saying, “I’d never say never, it’s always possible that one day he might want to come home, it’s possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn’t want to come over.”

He also noted how ‘inevitable’ it is for Prince Harry to continue his “association with the UK” since he’d never want to “totally want to cut that off.”

Mr Harrold later rephrased his sentiment, and added, “He’ll always want to keep his fingers in that pie, so to speak.”

Not to mention, “He’ll want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back and I don’t think Harry will want to sever ties.”

“It’s very possible they could come back to the UK,” even though “they seem happy in the States” at the moment.