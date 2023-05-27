 
Saturday May 27, 2023
Priyanka Chopra’s valuable advice to younger self: ‘Chill out, smile more’

Priyanka Chopra has recently opened up about the advice she would have given to her younger self.

In a new interview with Filmfare for May cover, PeeCee said that she would say to her younger self to “chill out” more.

“It’s not that bad. I used to take the smallest things very seriously,” confessed the 40-year-old.

The Quantico star continued, “I'm a Cancerian and I'm sensitive so I would go into my shell.”

PeeCee mentioned that she “used to get hurt emotionally”.

“It made it hard for me to get up and go to work because I used to feel such a burden after any failure or any kind of lost opportunity,” stated PeeCee.

Reflecting on her early acting career in Bollywood, the Baywatch actress shared, “I was a scared girl who came in and worked with some of the biggest stars, who I grew up watching on TV.”

Therefore, coming back to one “note” she would give to her younger self is that “you are going to be okay”.

“Smile a little more and enjoy the process,” remarked the Sky is Pink actress.

PeeCee pointed out that she’s a “prep-oriented girl”.

She added, “I do a lot of homework before I get into a show. So, I'll ask a million questions. I really want to know about my character.”

“I think about what I'm doing, and I'm very intentional about it,” concluded the actress.

