Saturday May 27, 2023
Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter after dropping him

Saturday May 27, 2023

The agency came out with a statement calling out Schofield for being dishonest
Former host of This Morning Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter Molly as a talent manager following his shocking removal. The removal came after Schofield revealed in a statement that he had been having an affair with a younger man.

He revealed that the relationship that he had started with the man on the show was much more than a friendship and that he is incredibly sorry for lying to his agency, his network, his friends and especially his family.

YMU Agency has now hired his eldest daughter Molly as a talent manager, with her previously having worked as an agent for Stacey Solomon throughout her eight years working alongside the company.

The agency also boasts stars like Davina McCall, Ant and Dec and Claudia Winkleman and is said to be the real power behind the network ITV. One person who is noticeably missing from their client list is Holly Willoughby, who ended up separating from the agency after a dispute, and won £1 million.

The agency came out with a statement calling out Schofield for being dishonest, with the CEO of YMU Group saying: 

“Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust. This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him. As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

