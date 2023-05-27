Canada's privacy watchdog to give ChatGPT creator OpenAI a run for its money

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration. — Reuters

Canadian privacy regulators are initiating a joint investigation into the data collection and usage practices of OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, reported Reuters.

This move positions Canada as the latest country to closely examine the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The investigation aims to determine whether OpenAI has obtained appropriate consent for the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information from Canadian residents through ChatGPT.

OpenAI has not yet provided a response to a request for comment from Reuters.

The introduction of ChatGPT, a popular chatbot, has spurred an AI race among major tech companies like Alphabet Inc and Meta.

Consequently, governments are faced with the challenge of developing regulations to govern the use of this groundbreaking technology.

ChatGPT has the ability to generate articles, essays, jokes, and even poetry in response to user prompts.

OpenAI, a privately-held company supported by Microsoft Corp, released ChatGPT to the public for free in late November.

The Canadian investigation will also examine whether OpenAI has fulfilled its obligations regarding openness and transparency, access, accuracy, and accountability.

Since this investigation is ongoing, no further details are currently available.

The commissioner's office stated that the findings of the investigation will be publicly reported.