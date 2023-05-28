Karachi weather update: Will mercury go through the roof again?

Citizens are drinking juice to quench their thirst as demand of juices increased in city during scorching hot weather, in Quetta on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. — PPI

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecasted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas are expected to receive rain and thunderstorm.

"A westerly wave is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country tomorrow and likely to persist till May 31 (Wednesday)," the Met office stated.



According to the PMD, dry weather is likely to impact the federal capital during the day, while rain and thunderstorm may occur during the night.

In Sindh, very hot and dry weather is expected in most districts. However, dusty winds are expected in Sukkur and Larkana.



In Karachi, the weather is likely to remain hot and humid for the next 24 hours. While strong winds will continue to blow, the maximum temperature may fluctuate between 35 to 37 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature in the port city was recorded at 28.6°C, the Met Office said.

The current humidity ratio in the city is recorded at 64%, whereas, winds are blowing at a speed of 20 kilometres per hour.

In Balochistan, as per the PMD, the weather is likely to stay hot and dry across most districts. Temperatures in Jiwani, Nokundi and Gwadar were recorded at 27°C, while in Quetta and Kalat it was 21°C and 18°C, respectively.

Rain and thunderstorm are expected in Zhob, Barkhan, Qala Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar and surrounding areas.

The PMD said there is a chance of rain in the remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next 24 hours, while 9mm rain has been recorded in Bannu in the last 24 hours.

Peshawar city will remain partly cloudy with heavy dusty winds likely to blow in the city. Meanwhile, mercury may increase from 36°C to 38°C in KP's capital today. Humidity has been recorded at 50%.

In Bhakkar, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Joharabad, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Lahore the weather will remain windy and dusty with rain and thunderstorm expected. There may be hailstorms and isolated heavy falls in the aforementioned areas.

Meanwhile, isolated rain and thunderstorm are expected in the Pothohar region including Murree and Galliyat.

In Gilgit Baltistan, partly cloudy weather is expected, while Kashmir may witness isolated rain-thunderstorm.