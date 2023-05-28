 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Three more PTI leaders desert Imran Khan over May 9 riots

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chant slogans in support of Imran Khan, outside the parliament building in Islamabad, April 3, 2022. — Reuters
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chant slogans in support of Imran Khan, outside the parliament building in Islamabad, April 3, 2022. — Reuters

  • PTI leaders announce leaving party in protest against May 9 mayhem.
  • Dozens of leaders, lawmakers have parted ways with Khan, quit politics.
  • PTI filed a plea in Supreme Court to stop "forced separation" of leaders.

Three more leaders of the 'sinking' Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) ship have announced parting ways with Imran Khan over May 9 vandalism.

Former special assistant to prime minister Tariq Mehmood Al Hasan, former MPA Malik Khurram Ali Khan and former MNA Jamshed Thomas on Sunday condemned the May 9 violent protests following the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case and announced stepping down from the party positions.

The development comes amid an ongoing wave of desertions from the former ruling party over the attacks on sensitive defence and public installations during the nearly three-day-long riots sparked by the arrest of the party chief earlier this month.

Dozens of party leaders, lawmakers and founding members — including Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi, Maleeka Bokhari among others — have parted ways with Khan for the same reason.

Earlier this week, the deposed prime minister — who was removed from power in April last year — filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court against the imposition of Article 245 across the country except Sindh and the ongoing crackdown on the party workers in the wake of May 9 riots.

The Federation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other ruling alliance leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have been made respondents in the petition filed through advocate Hamid Khan.

Referring to the deployment of army troops in aid of civil authorities, the PTI chief implored the court to declare the imposition of Article 245 invalid and barred the authorities from arresting party workers and leaders who are allegedly involved in ransacking state installations following Khan’s arrest on May 9.

The petition has also requested the apex court to stop the trial of civilians accused of attacking defence installations in military courts, terming it a violation of fundamental rights.

Moreover, the petition also prayed to the apex court to take action against the “forced separation” of PTI leaders.

More From Pakistan:

Khawaja Asif sees Imran Khan’s ‘mistakes’ behind PTI exodus

Khawaja Asif sees Imran Khan’s ‘mistakes’ behind PTI exodus
6-magnitude earthquake rocks parts of country

6-magnitude earthquake rocks parts of country
'Govt trying to preempt horror stories about to break': Imran Khan hits back at Rana Sanaullah

'Govt trying to preempt horror stories about to break': Imran Khan hits back at Rana Sanaullah

Karachi weather update: Will mercury go through the roof again?

Karachi weather update: Will mercury go through the roof again?
Youm-e-Takbeer: Nation celebrates silver jubilee of nuke tests

Youm-e-Takbeer: Nation celebrates silver jubilee of nuke tests
26 former MPAs turn to PML-Q after exit from PTI

26 former MPAs turn to PML-Q after exit from PTI
Nawaz Sharif not attacked in London; coffee splashed on ex-PM' car by BLM protester

Nawaz Sharif not attacked in London; coffee splashed on ex-PM' car by BLM protester
Rana Sanaullah exposes sinister plot to malign law-enforcement agencies

Rana Sanaullah exposes sinister plot to malign law-enforcement agencies

Shah Mehmood to 'lead PTI' if Imran Khan gets disqualified

Shah Mehmood to 'lead PTI' if Imran Khan gets disqualified
Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali passes away after protracted illness

Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali passes away after protracted illness
Where will cattle markets be set up this Eid ul Adha in Karachi?

Where will cattle markets be set up this Eid ul Adha in Karachi?

Govt turns down Imran Khan's offer for talks

Govt turns down Imran Khan's offer for talks