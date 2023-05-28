 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Phillip Schofield scandal

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Phillip Schofield scandal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Phillip Schofield scandal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has reacted to former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield scandal.

Taking to Twitter, the author of Finding Freedom said, “Hopefully the uproar around ITV's alleged coverups will lead to other offenders in the media industry, particularly those who think they have gotten away with the most stomach-churning of crimes, losing their ring of protection, too.”

Scobie further tweeted “Time to put morals over money.”

Earlier, an ITV boss denied mistakes were made in the broadcaster's investigation into rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and a younger male employee.

Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV also dismissed rumours This Morning could be axed following Phillip Schofield drama.

Phillip Schofield, the co-host of This Morning, quit the broadcaster recently and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting he lied about an "unwise, but not illegal" affair.

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays touching tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays touching tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis
Celine Dion having ‘difficulty walking’ as her health worsens

Celine Dion having ‘difficulty walking’ as her health worsens
Gal Gadot attends Taylor Swift concert with 'sleepy child'

Gal Gadot attends Taylor Swift concert with 'sleepy child'
ITV releases big statement amid Philip Schofield controversy

ITV releases big statement amid Philip Schofield controversy
Queen Charlotte Star Corey Mylchreest becomes roommates with co-star in real life

Queen Charlotte Star Corey Mylchreest becomes roommates with co-star in real life
Nadine Dorries says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby has “questions to answer”

Nadine Dorries says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby has “questions to answer”
'Succession' star Peter Friedman suggests fans' theories align with series finale

'Succession' star Peter Friedman suggests fans' theories align with series finale
Showrunner Amy reflects on Midge, Joel relationship in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Showrunner Amy reflects on Midge, Joel relationship in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Amazon Prime Video takes a dig at Netflix's password-sharing crackdown

Amazon Prime Video takes a dig at Netflix's password-sharing crackdown
Big Brother USA suffers delay due to writers strike

Big Brother USA suffers delay due to writers strike
John Stamos explains how he felt about Olsen twins not returning for Fuller House

John Stamos explains how he felt about Olsen twins not returning for Fuller House
'The Little Mermaid' makeup artist responds to backlash over Ursula's appearance

'The Little Mermaid' makeup artist responds to backlash over Ursula's appearance