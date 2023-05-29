Harrison Ford bids farewell to 'Indiana Jones': Lucasfilm boss

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has officially shared discouraging news that Harrison Ford will not reprise his character after the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly Dagobah Dispatch, the head honcho said, "It's Harrison's last entry," adding, "That's how we look at the Indy franchise."

"I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we're not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones," she added.

The president continued, "This is it. It's five movies that Harrison Ford did. And Harrison is so specific and so unique to creating this role. We just… Steven [Spielberg] agrees, we just wouldn't do that."

Previously, director James Mangold also aired similar views, "My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!".

In other news, Ford has dismissed the criticism of de-ageing his character through technology in one of Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny's flashback scenes.

Speaking to reporters, the legendary actor defended the use of the technology, "I know that that is my face," adding, "It's not a kind of Photoshop magic — that's what I looked like 35 years ago. Because Lucasfilm has every frame of film that we've made together over all of these years. And this process, this scientific mining of this library, this was put to good [use]..."