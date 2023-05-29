Is Ivanka distancing herself from Donald Trump?

Former US President Donald Trump with his daughter Ivanka Trump (centre), among his other children, out of St Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on July 20, 2022, in New York City. — AFP/File

Since the former US president Donald Trump's presidential term abruptly ended in the Oval Office in 2021, his daughter Ivanka Trump has been consistently endeavouring to distance herself from her father's political activities.

When her father was the president, she and her husband Jared Kushner were repeatedly seen with him on foreign trips and official visits. Now she opted to keep her focus on her husband and business career.

Kushner is also doing the same as they both testified before the House Select Committee probing the January 6 riots where thousands of Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill to overturn the presidential elections.

The couple was also not present when the 76-year-old former president announced his 2024 election bid in November last year.

However, according to a legal analyst, it is believed that it may be too late for Ivanka to distance herself from her father and family problems.

She had also been named as a defendant in New York State Attorney General Letitia James's $250 million fraud case against the Trump Organisation.

The complaint alleged that the Trump Organisation "misrepresented the values of certain properties on official records to reap financial gain."

Legal analyst and attorney Andrew Lieb said that even though Ivanka Trump attempts to move away from her family, she is potentially too late.

There might be infighting amongst the family, the analyst told Newsweek, as Ivanka also dismissed the services of lawyers representing her brothers, bringing her own legal team in.

Andrew Lieb said: "It's a little late in the game for her to be rebranding, although it makes a lot of sense from a legal perspective. Having all of these people — Trump, Donald Jr, Eric, and Ivanka — with the same lawyer, there could end up being a conflict of interest issues."

"I think there's probably something going on here where there's infighting because I find that families all love each other until they're all liable for $250 million."

Lieb suggested that Ivanka's recent moves were "motivated by the impact her father's political career has had on her various business dealings and her personal life."