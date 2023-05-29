 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry police security loss is ‘absolutely ridiculous’ amid recent events

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Prince Harry suffered a legal loss last week as the High Court in London reached a decision his police protection case against the British government.

The Duke of Sussex would not be permitted to pay for private security for his family on visits to his home country.

According to royal expert Richard Atich, the security concerns of the Sussexes needs to be addressed in both, U.K. and America, telling Us Weekly that the ruling by the judge is “totally wrong.”

“It’s just absolutely ridiculous and completely mind-baffling,” Aitch told the outlet.

While the royal expert was not in favour of the taxpayers funding the royal couple’s security, he maintained that as a prominent member of the royal family, Harry should be able to hire security “regardless of whether he serves the crown or not.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020, the couple was stripped off from their security detail, which also came as surprise to the Duke.

Moreover, he also criticised the Firm for not stripping his uncle Prince Andrew of his security privileges amid his sexual assault scandal.

The royal couple faced a security issue this month as they were making their way back to a friend’s private residence in New York, following an award ceremony. They were also joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, when they were involved in a “near-catastrophic car chase” by “highly aggressive paparazzi,” as described by their rep.

On the incident the expert said, “The concern here is the fact that you have a high-profile couple within the public limelight with severe public interest in them.”

He added, “And the paparazzi will do anything to gain their photos or follow them to confirm locations they’re visiting, who they’re meeting with to create that story that’s needed in the media. And of course, it very much becomes a state of cat and mouse.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s legal bills may cost him more than Californian mansion video

Prince Harry’s legal bills may cost him more than Californian mansion
Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts new hairstyle at Formula 1 Grand Prix

Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts new hairstyle at Formula 1 Grand Prix
King Charles, Prince Harry in ‘regular’ contact since coronation

King Charles, Prince Harry in ‘regular’ contact since coronation
King Charles 'tragic' coronation needs Britons to grow 'backbone'

King Charles 'tragic' coronation needs Britons to grow 'backbone'
Rose Hanbury steals Kate Middleton's style to win Prince William?

Rose Hanbury steals Kate Middleton's style to win Prince William?
Princess Diana's brother sparks debate about Prince Philip's habits

Princess Diana's brother sparks debate about Prince Philip's habits

Prince Harry cuts a lonely figure in California: report video

Prince Harry cuts a lonely figure in California: report
Meghan Markle cannot play 'victim' mode if she wants to be 'badass feminist': Expert video

Meghan Markle cannot play 'victim' mode if she wants to be 'badass feminist': Expert
Prince William showed curtsy disrespect to 'not mother' Camilla due to Diana? video

Prince William showed curtsy disrespect to 'not mother' Camilla due to Diana?
King Charles leaves staff 'freezing' after turning off heating in Buckingham Palace video

King Charles leaves staff 'freezing' after turning off heating in Buckingham Palace
Prince Harry to lose his children if he divorces Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry to lose his children if he divorces Meghan Markle?
How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted to Harry and Meghan Markle dating?

How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted to Harry and Meghan Markle dating?