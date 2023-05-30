Britain moves to curb teen vaping epidemic

A woman exhales after vaping in Times Square, during the coronavirus outbreak, in New York City, US, March 31, 2020. Reuters

In a decisive move to tackle the rising issue of teen vaping, the British government has announced plans to close a loophole that enables retailers to offer free samples of e-cigarettes to children.

This crackdown comes as concerns mount over the appealing nature of vapes, with their vibrant designs and enticing fruity flavors capturing the attention of youngsters on grocery store shelves.



Expressing his apprehension, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated, "I am deeply concerned about the sharp rise in kids vaping and shocked by reports of illicit vapes containing lead getting into the hands of school children," referencing recent coverage by the BBC. The marketing and illicit sale of vapes to children were vehemently denounced as "completely unacceptable."

The decision to address this pressing issue was reinforced by a survey conducted in 2023 by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), a public health charity. The survey found that 2 out of 5 young people between the ages of 11 and 17 admitted to vaping simply to experiment, while 1 in 5 attributed their usage to peer pressure.

However, the prevalence of teen vaping is not limited to Britain, where the sale of vapes to those under 18 is already illegal. In the United States, an alarming number of middle and high school students, approximately 2.55 million, reported using e-cigarettes in early 2022, prompting significant concern among health officials.

Professor Chris Whitty, England's Chief Medical Officer, stressed the need to encourage smokers to transition to vaping as a safer alternative. Simultaneously, he emphasized the importance of preventing the marketing and sale of vapes to minors.

As part of the comprehensive strategy, the government intends to review the existing regulations regarding fines imposed on shops that sell vapes to individuals under the age of 18. This review aims to facilitate the issuance of on-the-spot fines and fixed penalty notices by local authorities, streamlining the enforcement process.

With these decisive measures, the British government is taking a proactive stance in protecting young individuals from the potential health risks associated with vaping, while also seeking to address the underlying factors that contribute to this concerning trend. By closing the loophole on free vape samples and strengthening penalties for non-compliance, they aim to create a safer environment for the nation's youth.