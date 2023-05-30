 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Florida shooting sends shockwaves through Hollywood beach community

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Screengrab of a Twitter video of people running for their life. 

HOLLYWOOD, Florida: A shooting incident near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach left nine people with gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson from the City of Hollywood.

Among the victims, at least three are minors, as reported from the scene. An area live cam captured the chaotic scene at 6:41pm, showing people fleeing in fear. The incident was sparked by an altercation between two groups, which escalated into gunfire, according to Hollywood officials.

Law enforcement authorities have detained one person of interest and are actively searching for a second individual. Several victims were swiftly transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital for treatment. Chopper 4 images revealed a significant presence of police cruisers, unmarked vehicles, a crime scene van, and fire-rescue trucks at the scene. Authorities closed at least one roadway and established a large perimeter.

In light of the ongoing investigation, the Hollywood police are advising people to avoid the Hollywood Beach area from Johnson to Garfield Street, including the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

Additionally, a reunification area has been set up by the police at the Johnson St. and N. Ocean bus loop to assist those affected by the incident.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said, "Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today's shooting."

Situated approximately 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami, Hollywood Beach enjoys substantial popularity as a sought-after beach destination.

