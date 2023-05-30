Just talk to your PC: Nvidia CEO says after AI everyone is a programmer

Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan May 29, 2023. — Reuters

As the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technology become widespread with people from different fields benefitting it, Jensen Huang, CEO of semiconductor company Nvidia, said anyone could become a computer programmer with the help of this innovation.



The company has become the world's most valuable major supplier of chips and computing systems for AI.

The company forecasted last week's second-quarter revenue, more than 50% above Wall Street estimations. It said that it was boosting supply to meet surging demand for its AI chips, which are used to power ChatGPT and many similar services.

While speaking at the Computex forum in Taipei, said AI was leading a computing revolution.

"There's no question we're in a new computing era," he said in a speech.

Huang — who was born in Taiwan before his family emigrated to the US — said: "Every single computing era you could do different things that weren't possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies.”

Huang went on that "the programming barrier is incredibly low. We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer now — you just have to say something to the computer."

"The rate of progress, because it's so easy to use, is the reason why it's growing so fast. This is going to touch literally every single industry,” Huang added.

Companies and tech giants including Microsoft used Nvidia’s chips to add human-like chat features to their search engines such as Bing.

Huang demonstrated what AI could do, including getting a programme to write a short pop song praising Nvidia with only a few words of instruction.

He showed several new applications, including a partnership with the world's largest advertising group WPP for generative AI-enabled content for digital advertising.