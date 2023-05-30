 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Just talk to your PC: Nvidia CEO says after AI everyone is a programmer

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan May 29, 2023. — Reuters
Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan May 29, 2023. — Reuters

As the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technology become widespread with people from different fields benefitting it, Jensen Huang, CEO of semiconductor company Nvidia, said anyone could become a computer programmer with the help of this innovation.

The company has become the world's most valuable major supplier of chips and computing systems for AI.

The company forecasted last week's second-quarter revenue, more than 50% above Wall Street estimations. It said that it was boosting supply to meet surging demand for its AI chips, which are used to power ChatGPT and many similar services.

While speaking at the Computex forum in Taipei, said AI was leading a computing revolution.

"There's no question we're in a new computing era," he said in a speech.

Huang — who was born in Taiwan before his family emigrated to the US — said: "Every single computing era you could do different things that weren't possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies.”

Huang went on that "the programming barrier is incredibly low. We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer now — you just have to say something to the computer."

"The rate of progress, because it's so easy to use, is the reason why it's growing so fast. This is going to touch literally every single industry,” Huang added.

Companies and tech giants including Microsoft used Nvidia’s chips to add human-like chat features to their search engines such as Bing.

Huang demonstrated what AI could do, including getting a programme to write a short pop song praising Nvidia with only a few words of instruction.

He showed several new applications, including a partnership with the world's largest advertising group WPP for generative AI-enabled content for digital advertising. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk glorifies Chinese space programme as he lands Beijing

Elon Musk glorifies Chinese space programme as he lands Beijing
China sends first civilian to its Tiangong space station

China sends first civilian to its Tiangong space station
WhatsApp to roll out handy feature for business users

WhatsApp to roll out handy feature for business users

China set to send first civilian into its Tiangong space station

China set to send first civilian into its Tiangong space station
Study reveals how an ancient beast failed to survive millions of years ago

Study reveals how an ancient beast failed to survive millions of years ago
US says ban on US Micron Technology won't be successful

US says ban on US Micron Technology won't be successful
Egypt's ancient burial ground reveals mummification workshops and tombs

Egypt's ancient burial ground reveals mummification workshops and tombs
Meet Kelly Haston, one of the people who will spend a year on 'Mars'

Meet Kelly Haston, one of the people who will spend a year on 'Mars'

Canada's privacy watchdog to give ChatGPT creator OpenAI a run for its money

Canada's privacy watchdog to give ChatGPT creator OpenAI a run for its money
WhatsApp brings two new updates for users

WhatsApp brings two new updates for users

SpaceX sends giant Arabsat BADR-8 satellite into orbit in 195th successful flight

SpaceX sends giant Arabsat BADR-8 satellite into orbit in 195th successful flight
This new WhatsApp feature will change the way you get updates

This new WhatsApp feature will change the way you get updates