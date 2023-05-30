 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Wild elephant terrorises villagers, continues its killing spree

Tuesday May 30, 2023

A wild elephant has wreaked havoc in an Indian village as he destroyed dozens of homes, shops and cars in recent months and killed an 11th man.

According to Sky News, the elephant who is known as Arikomban has spread terror among the people of Cumbum in Tamil Nadu. 

As authorities tried to tranquilise and relocate the elephant, they asked the residents to stay inside their homes over the weekend. 

The power was cut off and public transport was also stopped as the big mammal made its way through the town. 

A recent death occurred when an elephant destroyed an autorickshaw, eventually killing its owner. He tried running away from the elephant but fell and suffered a severe head injury and internal bleeding. 

Moreover, three other people were also injured by the elephant. The animal has now retreated into forests. 

Arikomban — whose name is translated to rice tusker — has killed 11 people in recent years and destroyed around 300 houses and shops in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 

He was named after he raided local shops and kitchens for rice. A case against him was also filed by the residents to deal with the issue. 

A feature film about Arikomban's life is also in the works. 

