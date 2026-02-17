 
Geo News

Bangladesh's newly-elected MPs sworn in

PM-in waiting Tarique Rahman set to take oath this evening

By
Web Desk
|

February 17, 2026

Bangladeshs newly-elected lawmakers take oath as members of parliament in Dhaka on February 17, 2026.
Bangladesh’s newly-elected members of parliament were sworn in on Tuesday, following a historic election in which the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured victory.

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected members of the parliament (13th Jatiya Sangsad) took place at the parliament complex in Dhaka.

The event opened with a recitation from the Holy Quran. The oath was administered by Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.

The BNP alliance won 212 seats, compared with 77 for the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance, according to the Election Commission.

Tarique Rahman is set to take the oath as Bangladesh’s new prime minister this evening.

Rahman, 60, chief of the BNP and scion of one of the country’s most powerful political dynasties, will lead the South Asian nation of 170 million.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

