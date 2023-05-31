 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox reconciling despite things ‘not back to normal’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may be recovering from their strained ties despite their halted wedding plans.

The couple seemed in good spirits as they attended an event in London on Tuesday, May 30th, 2023, amid reports of them on the verge of splitting.

The Transformers’ actress, 37, opted for a sheer white tank top, black slacks and platform heels for the outing, while pairing the look with a silver chain belt and a matching handbag.

Meanwhile, the musician, 33, wore a sleeveless oversized grey suit.

The outing comes after the My Bloody Valentine singer showed up to support Fox at the launch of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, in which Fox is a cover model. While they walked the red carpet separately in the New York City event, they were seen interacting together.

The pair, who got engaged in January 2022 after two years of dating, was on the rocks since February this year.

Fox seemingly hinted at a possible breakup alluding that her fiancé has cheated, but, later on, she deleted the said post and clarified that there was no cheating involved.

Following this, the Jennifer’s Body actress and the rocker have been in couple’s therapy to save their relationship, as per multiple news reports.

Last week, a source told People Magazine of the couple, “They are back together. They have explored therapy. Things are still not back to normal though.”

The source added that Fox and MGK “were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don’t have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant.”

“She has just put so much time into their relationship. It’s hard for her to let go,” the insider shared.

