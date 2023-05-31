Beloved sitcom ‘Drop the Dead Donkey’ to return as stage show with original cast

Drop the Dead Donkey is set to return as a stage show with the original cast making a comeback as well

A beloved 1990s sitcom, Drop the Dead Donkey, is making a comeback in the form of a stage revival featuring the original cast.

The show, which aired for six seasons from 1990 to 1998, was set in the fictional TV newsroom of GlobeLink News and followed the antics of the staff, led by editor George Den, and included memorable characters like Gus Hedges, Damian Day, and Sally Smedley.

The play, titled Drop the Dead Donkey: The Reawakening!, has been penned by the show's creators, Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin. It will take the characters on a journey into the high-pressure world of modern 24-hour news gathering, as they navigate the challenges of social media, fake news, and interim prime ministers.



The original cast members, including Stephen Tompkinson, Neil Pearson, Susannah Doyle, Robert Duncan, Ingrid Lacey, Jeff Rawle, and Victoria Wicks, are reuniting to bring these beloved characters back to life on stage.

Starting in January and running until June, the production will tour across the UK, kicking off at Richmond Theatre and concluding at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre.

Stephen Tompkinson, who played the enthusiastic reporter Damian said, "What excites me the most is being back with the cast – we’ve known each other for 30-odd years and this is a whole new adventure."