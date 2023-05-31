 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Beloved sitcom ‘Drop the Dead Donkey’ to return as stage show with original cast

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Drop the Dead Donkey is set to return as a stage show with the original cast making a comeback as well
Drop the Dead Donkey is set to return as a stage show with the original cast making a comeback as well

A beloved 1990s sitcom, Drop the Dead Donkey, is making a comeback in the form of a stage revival featuring the original cast. 

The show, which aired for six seasons from 1990 to 1998, was set in the fictional TV newsroom of GlobeLink News and followed the antics of the staff, led by editor George Den, and included memorable characters like Gus Hedges, Damian Day, and Sally Smedley.

The play, titled Drop the Dead Donkey: The Reawakening!, has been penned by the show's creators, Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin. It will take the characters on a journey into the high-pressure world of modern 24-hour news gathering, as they navigate the challenges of social media, fake news, and interim prime ministers.

The original cast members, including Stephen Tompkinson, Neil Pearson, Susannah Doyle, Robert Duncan, Ingrid Lacey, Jeff Rawle, and Victoria Wicks, are reuniting to bring these beloved characters back to life on stage.

Starting in January and running until June, the production will tour across the UK, kicking off at Richmond Theatre and concluding at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre.

Stephen Tompkinson, who played the enthusiastic reporter Damian said, "What excites me the most is being back with the cast – we’ve known each other for 30-odd years and this is a whole new adventure."

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard happily goes book shopping while Johnny Depp recover from ‘painful’ injury

Amber Heard happily goes book shopping while Johnny Depp recover from ‘painful’ injury
‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed
'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79

'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79
Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant

Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant
Elton John ‘little intimidated’ over headlining Glastonbury 2023

Elton John ‘little intimidated’ over headlining Glastonbury 2023
Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book
Halle Bailey goes incognito, secretly watches The Little Mermaid in theater video

Halle Bailey goes incognito, secretly watches The Little Mermaid in theater
Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears

Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears

American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report

American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report
Ellie Goulding enjoys Italian vacation husband Caspar Jopling and son

Ellie Goulding enjoys Italian vacation husband Caspar Jopling and son
James Corden pays a visit to Prince Harry's Montecito estate

James Corden pays a visit to Prince Harry's Montecito estate