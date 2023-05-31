 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Spacecraft carrying first Saudi woman lands in Florida

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

  
This still image taken from an Axiom Space video shows a SpaceX capsule being retrieved after splashdown off the coast of Florida on May 31, 2023. — AFP
This still image taken from an Axiom Space video shows a SpaceX capsule being retrieved after splashdown off the coast of Florida on May 31, 2023. — AFP

A spaceship from Elon Musk's SpaceX landed off the coast of Florida carrying two Saudi astronauts including the first Saudi woman Rayyanah Barnawi, after completing their eight days of stay in the international space outpost International Space Station (ISS) late Tuesday.

It was the second private mission to ISS.

Among the crew was compatriot Ali Al-Qarni, and Americans Peggy Whitson and John Shoffner. They waved happily towards cameras as they came out of their Crew Dragon.

As they came out they were supported out of the SpaceX ship because they were unsteady on their feet after spending days in space.

"Welcome back to Earth!" Nasa chief Bill Nelson wrote on Twitter.

In a statement, Axiom Space said: “The four-member crew conducted more than 20 research experiments and served as research subjects to better understand the impacts of microgravity on the human body and to develop technologies that can assist future human spaceflight.”

The Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) was lifted off with the help of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on May 21.

It was the company’s second private mission to the ISS as the first one was in April last year, with each of its three paying crew members reported to have paid millions for their tickets.

The amount which Saudi Arabia spent on its two nationals was not disclosed nor was the amount paid by Shoffner, an entrepreneur.

Whitson is a former Nasa astronaut now contracted by Axiom.

The mission has been something of a publicity coup for Saudi Arabia, whose ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been keen to project a softer global image since taking power.

Axiom is one of several companies working on a commercial space station to replace the ISS once it retires after 2030.

Nasa has made it a goal to stimulate a commercial economy in the region of space called low Earth orbit, leaving it to focus on missions deeper into space, such as returning to the Moon with humans and then going on to Mars.

More From Sci-Tech:

Nasa's 16-member panel to hold first-ever meeting on UFOs

Nasa's 16-member panel to hold first-ever meeting on UFOs
James Webb Telescope detects Saturn's moon ejecting water into space

James Webb Telescope detects Saturn's moon ejecting water into space
North Korean spy satellite plans crash as rocket fails

North Korean spy satellite plans crash as rocket fails
SpaceX's Falcon 9 sends 52 Starlink satellites into space

SpaceX's Falcon 9 sends 52 Starlink satellites into space
Embracing AI revolution: Gear up before AI gets you out of job

Embracing AI revolution: Gear up before AI gets you out of job
ChatGPT pioneer Sam Altman, others warn AI can wipe out humanity, if left loose

ChatGPT pioneer Sam Altman, others warn AI can wipe out humanity, if left loose
WhatsApp brings two amazing updates for users

WhatsApp brings two amazing updates for users

Nasa astronauts' food to get a taste-lift on top of added nutrition

Nasa astronauts' food to get a taste-lift on top of added nutrition
Just talk to your PC: Nvidia CEO says after AI everyone is a programmer

Just talk to your PC: Nvidia CEO says after AI everyone is a programmer
Elon Musk glorifies Chinese space programme as he lands in Beijing

Elon Musk glorifies Chinese space programme as he lands in Beijing
China sends first civilian to its Tiangong space station

China sends first civilian to its Tiangong space station
WhatsApp to roll out handy feature for business users

WhatsApp to roll out handy feature for business users