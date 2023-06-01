Winston Churchill's half-smoked cigar from 1944 to be auctioned

The cigar has been preserved for nearly 80 years in a glass jar.—hansons_auctioneers

A cigar smoked by former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill 80 years ago is set to be auctioned on June 16th. The half-smoked cigar was presented by Churchill to a consul general named Hugh Stonehewer-Bird in Rabat, Morocco, in 1944.

Mr Stonehewer-Bird cherished the cigar until his passing in 1973, and now his descendants have decided to put it up for sale.

Hansons Auctioneers, based in Derbyshire, will host the auction on June 16, with the cigar expected to fetch a price of around 900 pounds (Rs 92,078). Charles Hanson, the owner of Hansons Auctioneers, expressed his astonishment at the discovery, stating, "It's amazing what turns up in glass jars. This is an iconic piece of memorabilia connected to one of Britain's most famous prime ministers and the Second World War."

Churchill's fondness for cigars was well-known, and he would occasionally gift them to individuals who had assisted him in various capacities. The cigar in question holds historical significance as it provides a tangible link to Churchill's personal habits and his appreciation for those who aided him.

As reported by Metro, the cigar was passed down through generations after Mr Stonehewer-Bird's death in 1973. The descendants of the consul general, who were great admirers of Churchill, kept the cigar on display alongside a photograph and a quirky figure of Sir Winston. These additional items will also be included in the auction, enhancing the allure of the lot.

Mr Stonehewer-Bird affixed a label to the jar, attesting that the cigar had been smoked by Winston Churchill at a dinner party organized in his honour during the consul general's tenure.

Sir Winston Churchill, who served as Britain's Prime Minister twice, from 1940 to 1945 and 1951 to 1955, passed away in January 1965 at the age of 90. He was one of the three Prime Ministers to receive a state funeral, a testament to his significant contributions to the nation.