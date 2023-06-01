 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
‘Spider-Man’ producers hint at animated ‘Spider-Woman’ film, other projects

‘Spider-Man’ producers hint at animated ‘Spider-Woman’ film, other projects

Coinciding with the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, producers of the feature have announced a couple of other projects.

Producer Amy Pascal has announced a forthcoming third installment titled Beyond the Spider-Verse expected to be released next year. That is not the only project announced.

However, that’s not the only web-slinging project that’s on their minds.

Amy Pascal disclosed that a Spider-Woman and live-action Miles Morales movie are in the works.

“You’ll see all of it,” she revealed to Variety on Tuesday. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” premiere in Los Angeles. “It’s all happening.”

“I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” he said.

Pascal also confirmed a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya is in the works, but the writers strike has delayed release.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she said. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Sony boss Tom Rothman was less willing to disclose information about the feature: “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy.

“This is like my dream job, sign me up over and over again,” Steinfeld said about doing voice work. “I got to be comfortable! And it’s a dream to be in a space that feels so comfortable but also creative and free and just exciting to be a part of.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will be in theaters Friday, June 02, 2023.

