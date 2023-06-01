Ryan Gosling reveals his method of acting, calling it as ‘escape-room style’

 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Ryan Gosling has recently opened up about his method of acting as “escape-room style”.

The Notebook star, who will be seen in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, revealed that he “approaches” his roles in the movie in a “reactionary manner”.

In a new interview with British GQ, Gosling shared that he tries to find a way out as an “escape” whenever he faced with unforeseen situations on any movie set.

The La La Land actor remarked, “I will sometime show up to work with the mentality that it’s a rainy day when it’s not supposed to be raining.”

Some other example he gave was that of an individual not saying their dialogue or the “neighbour has got a leaf blower and they are not turning it off”.

So, Gosling disclosed what he does best in these circumstances.

The Drive actor resorted to “escape-room style” which he explained “is a popular activity where participants are locked in a room and given a series of clues and puzzles to solve in order to escape”.

However, Gosling confessed that he had never been in an escape room.

“Maybe I should do one, to see if this really works,” he stated.

This approach is just something he discovered lately. Gosling recalled that as a child, he would treat acting as an “opportunity”.

“It was more about to teach myself about myself, similar to therapy,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Barbie is slated to release in cinemas on July 21.

