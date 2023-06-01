 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Royal wedding: Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah weds Rajwa Al-Saif

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah II with his wife Rajwa Al-Saif on Thursday, June 1, 2023. — Twitter/@emerald88604982
Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah II formally tied the knot with Saudi citizen Rajwa Al-Saif on Thursday in a lavish royal wedding ceremony at Zahran Palace in Amman. 

The 28-year-old crown prince was engaged to 29-year-old Rajwa in August last year. Once the prince takes the throne, she will hold the title of queen. 

The religious ceremony took place at Zahran Palace — the same place where the prince's parents took their wedding vows in 1993. The princess wore a customised Elie Saab gown on her big day while her mother-in-law, Queen Rania, wore Dior. 

Around 140 guests attended the royal wedding including dignitaries and royals. UK’s Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton, US First Lady Jill Biden, Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the king and queen of Malaysia, and the king and queen of The Netherlands were among others who were a part of the wedding. 

Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah II weds Saudi citizen Rajwa Al-Saif on Thursday at Zahran Palace in Amman on Thursday, June 1, 2023. — Twitter/@RHCJO
Royal Hashemite Court Imam Dr Ahmed Al-Khalaileh took charge of the wedding ceremony during which the royal couple signed the marriage contract.

The bride was escorted by the crown prince’s younger brother Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II. 

Following the wedding, the couple then left for the reception party. They travelled to the location in a custom 1984 Range Rover. Their arrival will be announced by the Jordan Armed Forces Musical Band — which performed during the event. 

Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (right) with his wife Rajwa Al-Saif (right) on Thursday, June 1, 2023. — Twitter/@CoutureRoyals
There will be different local and regional singers, a choir group, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra, and folk dance troupes. 

The bride and groom will conclude the reception by cutting their wedding cake. 

