Friday Jun 02, 2023
Piers Morgan urges everyone to stop ‘relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield

Piers Morgan has recently defended Phillip Schofield after he confessed having an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.

On June 2, the former This Morning host spoke to BBC to address the scandal about his relationship with an ITV employee working on the daytime series.

Phillip told BBC that he had “suicidal thoughts” after sharing the news as he was dropped by his agents of more 30 years.

Following this interview, Piers took to Twitter and urged everyone to stop “relentless persecution” of Phillip.

He wrote, “Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to The Sun [and the] BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me.”

The former Good Morning Britain host added, “He doesn’t seem to have committed any crime, and he’s not a [government] minister.”

This is not the first Piers showed support to Phillip. Earlier in an op-ed for The Sun, the media personality revealed he found the Phillip’s exit “brutal to watch” and “entirely surprising”.

“One minute Schofield was the undisputed king of morning TV and fast heading to bona fide national treasure status – the next he’s a dethroned, shamed, vilified, national disgrace and social media laughing stock,” he added.

