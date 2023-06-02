 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Tech desk
|

Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?

By
Tech desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken Jan. 21, 2021. — Reuters
A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken Jan. 21, 2021. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp, which is the go-to app for millions of users worldwide, announced on Friday it was working on a new update for its users. 

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app will release a revamped settings page in a future update for the Android and iOS versions. 

The new feature, called "redesigned settings" is currently under development and not yet available for beta testers. 

— WaBetaInfo 

This new feature will provide users with the opportunity to explore and enhance their user experience when they check the app settings. 

The settings page of the app will be completely redesigned. The settings tab will be replaced with a tab featuring our profile photo. "There will also be three new shortcuts that will allow us to quickly navigate to our privacy settings, contact list, and our profile," said the WhatsApp watcher. 

Moreover, users will be able to view and share their personal QR code via a shortcut. This update will become more important in the coming days. 

This new feature shows that WhatsApp is committed to redesigning the app entirely. It is first starting with the minute details in the app as previously, there have been minor improvements in the interface. 

There have been changes in the translucent effect for the tab bar and different sections of the app have been given a new style. In addition, more changes might be seen in the coming months. 

Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?

