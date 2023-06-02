Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed

Rosé discussed their two weekends performing at the event and how she viewed other artist’s performances

K-pop group Blackpink’s Rosé discussed her career in a new interview with Elle Korea for their June issue. She also touched upon their Coachella performance and becoming an ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

The group made history by becoming the first K-pop group to headline the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, with their iconic performances going on to trend across several social media platforms and achieving record attendance.

Rosé discussed their two weekends performing at the event and how she viewed other artist’s performances as an audience member.

“After becoming an artist, the way I view performances changed; I have a slightly different point of view. It’s interesting studying what other artists prepared, what kind of atmosphere they created, and what kind of ideas they put into the performance. It’s fun discovering the little details too.”

However, she added that viewing the performances from a more technical point of view hasn’t taken away from her enjoyment of the show that is being put on. “When a song or artist I like comes on, I get pumped up and sing along to the point where I lose my voice. I don’t think anyone else around me can beat my passion (laughs)!”