Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ in his ‘family wants’: ‘Why does that happen?’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s escape room is ‘utterly ludicrous’ considering he’s wanted to get married and have a family for years.

Sky New contributor Angela Levin weighed in on all these accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She started the converastion off by noting the ‘shocking nature’ of Prince Harry’s alleged actions.

“He’s an open book when it comes to his facial expressions and it’s not hard to see what’s on his mind at any given moment,” she started by noting.

“He was brilliant with children and longed to get married,” that too for years.

“He’s the sort of father you’d imagine would get up in the middle of the night without complaint to check on his crying infant, whose wide childish smile at breakfast the following morning would make his day.”

So, Ms Levin finds its surprising that the Duke has a hotel room he uses to ‘escape’ from this ‘perfect family’.

“Why would he need such an ‘escape place’ when his own palatial home has a library, cinema, gym, spa, pool, tennis courts, seven bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and a visitors’ house in the grounds,” she asked.

For those unversed, this question has been posed by the expert in reference to a rumored report that Prince Harry has a hotel room paid through the year, that allows him the option to ‘zip away’ for a few nights.