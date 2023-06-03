 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Meghan Markle determined to 'destroy' royal family?

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

British royal family believes that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is determined to 'destroy' the Firm, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed.

He further claimed the royals see Duke of Sussex Prince Harry as a ‘loose cannon.’

Tom Quinn made these claims in new Channel 5 documentary, which was released recently, according to Daily Mail.

The royal expert said, “The Royal Family will be deeply upset by the fact they have this loose cannon, someone William was [once] close to.”

He went on to say that the royals believe Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is determined to 'destroy' the firm.

Tom claimed: “[Harry] has married this woman who seems to be encouraging him to destroy the Royal Family.”

Commenting on royal family’s silence over Harry and Meghan’s allegations, Tom Quinn said senior working royals will never respond to their claims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to US.

