Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around

Chicks are seen at a poultry farm in Pruille-le-Chetif near Le Mans, France, March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020. — Reuters/File

Experts have started ringing alarm bells that the virus that stoked the unprecedented surge in avian influenza cases worldwide is mutating faster than previously thought and may strike once again when the world's focus is elsewhere, AFP reported.

As a result, there is an increasing call for countries to take action and vaccinate their poultry.

While experts stress that the risk to humans remains low, they express concern about the escalating number of bird flu cases in mammals.

In discussions with AFP, experts reveal that the H5N1 avian influenza virus, which first appeared in 1996, had previously been limited to seasonal outbreaks.

However, a significant shift occurred in mid-2021. This alteration led to a substantial increase in the infectivity of the group of viruses, according to Richard Webby, the director of a World Health Organization collaborating centre dedicated to studying influenza in animals.

The implications of this change raise significant concerns among experts.

Since then, outbreaks have lasted all year round, spreading to new areas and leading to mass deaths among wild birds and tens of millions of poultry being culled.

Webby, who is a researcher at St Jude Children's Research Hospital in the US city of Memphis, told AFP it was "absolutely" the largest outbreak of avian influenza the world had seen.

He led research, published this week in the journal Nature Communications, showing how the virus rapidly evolved as it spread from Europe into North America.

The study said the virus increased in virulence, which means it caused more dangerous diseases when it arrived in North America.

The researchers also infected a ferret with one of the new strains of bird flu.

The found an unexpectedly "huge" amount of the virus in its brain, Webby said, indicating it had caused more serious disease than previous strains.

Emphasising that the risk in humans was still low, he said that "this virus is not being static, it's changing".

"That does increase the potential that even just by chance" the virus could "pick up genetic traits that allow it to be more of a human virus," he said.

In rare cases, humans have contracted the sometimes deadly virus, usually after coming in close contact with infected birds.

Fears and premonitions

The virus has also been detected in a soaring number of mammals, which Webby described as a "really, really troubling sign".

Last week Chile said that nearly 9,000 sea lions, penguins, otters, porpoises and dolphins have died from bird flu along its north coast since the start of the year.

Most mammals are believed to have contracted the virus by eating an infected bird.

But Webby said that what "scares us the most" are indications from a Spanish mink farm, or among sea lions off South America, that the virus could be transmitting between mammals.

Ian Brown, virology head at the UK's Animal and Plant Health Agency, said there has not yet been "clear evidence that this virus is easily sustaining in mammals."

While the virus is changing to become "more efficient and more effective in birds," it remains "unadapted to humans," Brown told AFP.

Avian viruses bind to different receptors on the host cell than human viruses, Webby said.

It would take "two or three minor changes in one protein of the viruses" to become more adapted to humans, he said.

"That is what we're really looking out for."

- Vaccinating poultry -

One way to bring down the number of total bird flu cases, and therefore reduce the risk to humans, would be for countries to vaccinate their poultry, Webby said.

A few nations including China, Egypt and Vietnam have already held vaccination campaigns for poultry.

But many other countries have been reluctant due to import restrictions in some areas, and fears vaccinated birds that nonetheless get infected could slip through the net.

In April, the United States started testing several vaccine candidates for potential use on birds.

France recently said it hopes to start vaccinating poultry as early as autumn this year.

Christine Middlemiss, the UK's chief veterinary officer, said that vaccinating poultry was not "a silver bullet because the virus changes constantly".

But traditionally reluctant countries should consider vaccinating poultry more often, Middlemiss told AFP at an event at the UK's embassy in Paris last week.

World Organisation for Animal Health director general Monique Eloit said that the issue of vaccinating poultry should be "on the table".

After all, "everyone now knows that a pandemic is not just a fantasy -- it could be a reality," she added.

