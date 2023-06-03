 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney reveals family's response to show

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney reveals family's response to show

Sydney Sweeney has shared her experience of watching the first episode of Euphoria with her family, revealing that not all of them made it through.

In an interview clip from Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the Reality actress disclosed that while her mother was aware of the show's explicit content due to Sweeney's discussions with her, her father was not prepared.

Sweeney admitted that she struggled to bring up the HBO series in conversation with her father, as they typically engage in father-daughter discussions unrelated to work.

Surprisingly, her father decided to watch the show without informing her, alongside his own parents. Unfamiliar with what to expect from Euphoria and Sweeney's character, Cassie, which delves into the challenging experiences of high school students involving drugs, sex, and violence, her father and grandfather ultimately turned it off and left.

However, Sweeney mentioned that her grandmother has always been a strong supporter and fan of her work, even accompanying her to various sets as an extra.

Euphoria, featuring a talented cast including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira, has been renewed for a third season, though a specific premiere date has not been announced.

