Two soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in Bannu

Pakistan Army troops in a military vehicle. — AFP/File
Pakistan Army troops in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

  • Exchange of fire between troops, terrorists took place in Jani Khel area. 
  • Sanitisation of area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists: ISPR
  • Armed forces of Pakistan determined to eliminate terrorism, says ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a gun battle with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that two terrorists were also killed in an exchange of fire in Jani Khel area of the district.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, resultantly 2 terrorists were sent to hell,” it added.

However, during intense exchange of fire, 40-year-old Naib Subedar Ghulam Murtaza, resident of District Bahawalpur, and 41-year-old Havildar Muhammad Anwar, resident of District Sialkot, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat [martyrdom], the statement said.

The military’s media wing said sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

