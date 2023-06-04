 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Four chilren drown in Canadian river while fishing

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

A flooded community is seen in this aerial photo taken from Canadian Armed Forces helicopters surveying the flood regions of the Saint John River Valley, near Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, April 24, 2019. Picture taken on April 24, 2019.—Reuters
A flooded community is seen in this aerial photo taken from Canadian Armed Forces helicopters surveying the flood regions of the Saint John River Valley, near Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, April 24, 2019. Picture taken on April 24, 2019.—Reuters

A tragic incident unfolded in Canada's Quebec province as four children tragically drowned while fishing along the riverbank. 

The Surete Du Quebec provincial police force confirmed that a group of eleven individuals were fishing for capelin when they were caught by the tide. The mishap occurred near Portneuf-sur-Ner, a municipality located northeast of Quebec City along the St. Lawrence River.

Out of the eleven people, six were rescued, but five remained missing overnight. Several hours later, four minors above the age of ten were discovered unconscious. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, where their deaths were sadly confirmed by a doctor. Authorities continue their search efforts, involving divers and helicopters, in hopes of finding a man in his thirties who remains missing.

This devastating incident serves as a tragic reminder of the risks associated with water activities. The families of the victims are undoubtedly grieving the loss of their children, and the entire community mourns with them during this difficult time.

Authorities are working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and provide support to the affected families. Such incidents emphasise the importance of water safety awareness and precautions when engaging in activities near bodies of water.

The loss of young lives is a profound tragedy that leaves a lasting impact on the community. As the search for the missing individual continues, the focus remains on offering solace and support to the grieving families affected by this heartbreaking event.

More From World:

US government offers free lighthouses to preserve historic landmarks

US government offers free lighthouses to preserve historic landmarks
Four chilren drown in Canadian river while fishing

Four chilren drown in Canadian river while fishing

Biden signs bipartisan debt ceiling bill into law

Biden signs bipartisan debt ceiling bill into law
Western journalists banned from St Petersburg Economic Forum by Kremlin

Western journalists banned from St Petersburg Economic Forum by Kremlin
Senegal capital turns into battleground after opposition leader's arrest

Senegal capital turns into battleground after opposition leader's arrest
Building topples near Yale University in New Haven; 7 injured

Building topples near Yale University in New Haven; 7 injured
Tayyip Erdogan takes oath as Turkey's president for third term

Tayyip Erdogan takes oath as Turkey's president for third term
Pakistan, India to be part of Iran's naval alliance for regional stability

Pakistan, India to be part of Iran's naval alliance for regional stability
Odisha train accident: Pakistan prays for 'speedy recovery' as India mourns loss of hundreds

Odisha train accident: Pakistan prays for 'speedy recovery' as India mourns loss of hundreds

India mourns Odisha train tragedy as death toll nears 300

India mourns Odisha train tragedy as death toll nears 300
Deadly train crash in Odisha leaves over 233 dead, 900 injured

Deadly train crash in Odisha leaves over 233 dead, 900 injured
Trump calls for impartiality, asks judge to step down from hush money case

Trump calls for impartiality, asks judge to step down from hush money case
Elon Musk sparks controversy with anti-trans tweets

Elon Musk sparks controversy with anti-trans tweets
14-year-old Dev Shah wins Scripps National Spelling Bee contest

14-year-old Dev Shah wins Scripps National Spelling Bee contest

How Trump reacted to ageing Joe Biden's flat onstage fall

How Trump reacted to ageing Joe Biden's flat onstage fall
Elon Musk again crowned world's richest person

Elon Musk again crowned world's richest person
3 dead, 3 injured in San Jose, Milpitas stabbing video

3 dead, 3 injured in San Jose, Milpitas stabbing

Russia accuses US of hacking thousands of Apple phones

Russia accuses US of hacking thousands of Apple phones
In pictures: A closer look at Jordan's royal wedding

In pictures: A closer look at Jordan's royal wedding

Japan records hottest spring in history, blaming global warming

Japan records hottest spring in history, blaming global warming
Historic watch owned by last Chinese emperor auctioned for $6mn

Historic watch owned by last Chinese emperor auctioned for $6mn