Four chilren drown in Canadian river while fishing

A tragic incident unfolded in Canada's Quebec province as four children tragically drowned while fishing along the riverbank.

The Surete Du Quebec provincial police force confirmed that a group of eleven individuals were fishing for capelin when they were caught by the tide. The mishap occurred near Portneuf-sur-Ner, a municipality located northeast of Quebec City along the St. Lawrence River.

Out of the eleven people, six were rescued, but five remained missing overnight. Several hours later, four minors above the age of ten were discovered unconscious. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, where their deaths were sadly confirmed by a doctor. Authorities continue their search efforts, involving divers and helicopters, in hopes of finding a man in his thirties who remains missing.

This devastating incident serves as a tragic reminder of the risks associated with water activities. The families of the victims are undoubtedly grieving the loss of their children, and the entire community mourns with them during this difficult time.

Authorities are working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and provide support to the affected families. Such incidents emphasise the importance of water safety awareness and precautions when engaging in activities near bodies of water.

The loss of young lives is a profound tragedy that leaves a lasting impact on the community. As the search for the missing individual continues, the focus remains on offering solace and support to the grieving families affected by this heartbreaking event.