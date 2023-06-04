 
menu menu menu
health
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

A representational image of a burger, french fries and a drink. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of a burger, french fries and a drink. — Unsplash/File

People usually do not care what they are eating and how different foods affect their mental health. Commonly some foods lead to gastrointestinal problems, some cause cardiovascular diseases, and some may have a distinctive effect on the biochemistry of the brain. 

We will tell you which food increases the chances of anxiety and depression so that you could avoid them and live a healthy life. And additionally, if you are consuming any of such food, you should do it moderately in order to avert any harm to your mental health.

Caffeine  

People suffering from anxiety may witness their issues exacerbated by too much caffeine intake, reported HuffPost.

"If a person is prone to feeling anxious or has multiple stressors, know that over-caffeination causes an increased cortisol response and can lead to adrenal fatigue, a recipe for persistent stress and burnout, not to mention sleep issues," said licensed clinical psychologist Dr Brittney Jones.

A representational image of a cup of coffee. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of a cup of coffee. — Unsplash/File

According to research, more than 250 milligrams of caffeine consumption may worsen anxiety.

For those who get jitters or anxiety spikes from coffee, consuming caffeine in the form of matcha can be a good alternative as it gives many a feeling of calm alertness.

Diet soda

According to a board-certified psychiatrist Jacques Jospitre Jr, "everyone loves a cold diet soda on a warm summer day, but the health concerns outweigh the benefits."

“While we know high-sugar sodas aren’t great for our health, diet sodas might actually be even worse. Many of these contain phenylalanine, which is an added chemical well-known to mess up brain neurochemistry by stopping the proper production of serotonin and dopamine, two molecules we need for good mood.”

Jospitre also said: "Additionally, these drinks have artificial sweeteners like aspartame, which is a known neurotoxin and may raise stress hormones like cortisol, as well as increase the amount of free radicals in the brain."

Processed 

Aura De Los Santos, a clinical and educational psychologist, maintained that when she consumes certain processed foods — in her case, pancake mix from the grocery store — it increases her anxiety.

"One food that raises my anxiety peak is the box of pancake flour from the supermarket," she said.

This illustration shows burgers. — Unsplash/File
This illustration shows burgers. — Unsplash/File

"At breakfast time, I enjoy eating pancakes, but I have seen how my body becomes inflamed and how this generates anxiety when I eat these pancakes over two consecutive days. I have trouble concentrating, my mood changes, and I don’t feel calm. Bloating is very uncomfortable, and this negatively affects my mental health."

The ultra-processed foods transform bacteria in the gut which interact with our immunity and cause chronic inflammation.

Sugary and starchy

According to a 2015 study by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, sugary and starchy foods could contribute to depression.

A licensed clinical social worker Jason Phillips, said: "I will not eat candy like Tootsie Rolls or candy corn."

This illustration shows a glass of sugary soda. — Unsplash/File
This illustration shows a glass of sugary soda. — Unsplash/File

"This Halloween-type of candy is very sugary, and sugar increases inflammation in the body, which is related to depression."

Sugars taken from fruits are different compared to artificial sweeteners and another study indicated that those who snack on fruits are actually less likely to report symptoms of depression. 

More From Health:

Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Stop feeding your anxiety, depression with these stimulants

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients

Experts say hundreds of gastroenterologists needed to treat over 60% GI patients
Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer

Telemidicine vendor mistakenly alerts patients about cancer
Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study

Irregular menstrual cycle strongly linked to deadly heart disease: study
Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around

Latest mutations suggest deadlier bird flu pandemic lurking around
These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly

These super foods may help reverse memory loss in elderly
AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

AI-powered health chatbot suspended for causing eating disorders

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows

Exposure to laughing gas may fray nerves in adults, research shows
New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour

New study reveals shape of brain may influence human behaviour
Afghanistan reports fourth poliovirus case of this year

Afghanistan reports fourth poliovirus case of this year
Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking

Canada introduces mandatory warning labels on individual cigarettes to combat smoking
More obese teens, children going under knife to lose weight: study

More obese teens, children going under knife to lose weight: study
Ill restaurants workers cause food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says

Ill restaurants workers cause food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says
Chinese expert advises against ruling out COVID-19 lab-leak theory

Chinese expert advises against ruling out COVID-19 lab-leak theory
New less known COVID-like virus on rampage amid fresh warnings

New less known COVID-like virus on rampage amid fresh warnings
Britain moves to curb teen vaping epidemic

Britain moves to curb teen vaping epidemic
Pakistan free of Monkeypox as two patients recover from disease

Pakistan free of Monkeypox as two patients recover from disease
Plant-based diet help decrease cholesterol, study finds

Plant-based diet help decrease cholesterol, study finds
Oncologists use AI to predict spread of aggressive breast cancer

Oncologists use AI to predict spread of aggressive breast cancer
Adults with difficult childhoods susceptible to chronic pain, adverse opioid effects

Adults with difficult childhoods susceptible to chronic pain, adverse opioid effects
US panics as Mexico cosmetic surgery-related fungal meningitis kills 2

US panics as Mexico cosmetic surgery-related fungal meningitis kills 2