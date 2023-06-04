What are most googled questions about dental health amid vaping worries?

THis illustration shows artificial human teeth. — Unsplash/File

As the residents in the UK are struggling to afford dental treatment, most of them are turning to the internet to find answers to their questions.

According to Mirror, the worrying rise in "dental deserts" means that one in four people in England is struggling to book or afford a check-up, and many of the few practices that still offer NHS services are finding it hard to cope.

In order to answer the most googled questions about dental care on the internet, Dr Kasem has attempted to provide expert answers to the question.

Is vaping bad for your teeth?

Dr Kasem responded to this that it’s no surprise that searching for information on the effects of vaping on teeth has increased more than 80% recently, with the new government initiative offering free vapes to those willing to ditch the cigarettes.

"Vaping, however, does still have an effect on your oral health — and not for the better."

"Exposing your gums to a hot, drying vapour will increase the risk of gum disease and bad breath, while flavoured vapes will increase the amount of sugar in your mouth, potentially causing cavities."

"Additionally, nicotine is a stimulant that often causes tooth grinding — which can wear away enamel and cause tooth sensitivity. Limiting your nicotine intake, keeping your teeth clean, and drinking plenty of water is the best way to try and negate the negative effects vaping can have on your oral health."

Do strawberries whiten teeth?

Dr Kasem said that the strawberry teeth whitening "hack" is unfortunately a myth.

"If anything, mixing strawberries with abrasive substances like baking soda, as recommended on social media, can have a terrible effect on your teeth, as their acidic nature can wreak havoc on the tooth's enamel."



He suggested using teeth whitening home treatments from prescribed dentists.

Is it bad to brush your teeth too much?

“Toothbrush abrasion” is when the teeth are brushed too hard and too regularly, causing receding gums.

This causes the tooth’s root to be exposed and can make your teeth extremely sensitive, said Dr Kasem.

"With a 210% increase in people searching for this in the past week alone, it's clearly a question that eludes many."

"It’s necessary to thoroughly brush your teeth and gums twice a day, although those wearing aligners will have to do this more frequently to remove any food and prevent infection-causing bacteria."

"This should be done with light pressure, so you can feel the bristles on your teeth but they don’t rub or hurt, to avoid wearing down your gums and enamel."

"Try to stick to brushing twice a day unless told otherwise by a dental professional, and look out for bleeding gums or sensitive teeth — this may signify you're brushing too much, or too hard."

What is the best home remedy for wisdom tooth pain?

If infected or impacted, wisdom teeth can cause severe pain, affecting daily life and activities.

Dr Kasem noted that "over-the-counter painkillers or numbing gels will help support you while you’re waiting to visit a dental professional, and rinsing your mouth with warm salt water can help fight against inflammation."

"Using an ice pack will also help to reduce swelling. The best thing for wisdom tooth pain is to visit a professional and obtain an x-ray to assess the growth of your tooth, and antibiotics to fight any infection, but the above tips can help to ease your pain while waiting for an appointment."

Are clear aligners better than metal braces?

"It's hard to say which of these treatments is better, as it will depend on the complexity of treatment needed," replied Dr Kasem.

"However, there are a number of benefits that come with clear aligners that you won't have with fixed metal braces."

"Firstly, the discretion of invisible aligners means they can be worn throughout the day with confidence, and treatment time is generally a lot shorter than with traditional metal braces."

"They're also removable so can be taken out for eating, drinking, and sports, and are much easier to keep clean."

"Innovative orthodontic clinics such as Impress also offer digital treatment plans with 24/7 support and virtual treatment reviews resulting in little impact on your daily life — unlike fixed braces which require regular in-person appointments."