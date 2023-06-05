Johnny Depp reacts as daughter Lily-Rose’s ‘dreams come true’

 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Hollywood star Johnny Depp has shared his sincere feelings as his daughter Lily-Rose Depp revealed her ‘dreams come true’ with the premiere of her drama The Idol.

Lily took to Instagram and said, “The idol premieres tonight.”

She further said, “I can’t put into words how I’m feeling right now! This show and the people I was lucky enough to make it with mean everything to me.

“Shooting it was the most special experience I’ve ever had, and I thank my lucky stars every day for the most beautiful little family we all built together. My idol fam you know who you are- I love you guys so much.”

Depp’s daughter went on to say, “Thank you for making my dreams come true, I love you both forever.”

The post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Johnny Depp also extended support to Lily by pressing the heart button.

Lily’s The Idol co-star Canadian singer The Weeknd also liked her post.

