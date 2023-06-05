 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Usher amid rumours she flirted with him at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian reportedly has her eyes set on Usher, which is upsetting for his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

According to Radar Online, the reality TV megastar has been “flirting” with the singer enraging the mother of his two kids.

Amid reports that Kim has found her someone special, an insider told the publication that Kim was “flirting all night” with Usher when she met him during Met Gala.

At the fashion extravaganza, Kim also crossed paths with her former boyfriend Pete Davidson, with whom she parted ways back in 2022 following 9-month romance.

Speaking of her fling with Usher, an insider said that Kim Kardashian “didn’t even try to hide” while trying to flirt with the singer when “the photographers came around.”

However, defending the Skims founder, another source told the outlet that Kim’s flirting was “totally harmless and that one conversation’s getting blown out of proportion.”

But Kim has been fueling the speculations as she also attended two of Usher’s shows at his Las Vegas residency, where the OMG gave her a streamy serenade.

“Usher swears there’s nothing between him and Kim,” the insider said of the singer who is trying to tone down his girlfriend anger.

The insider added, “You can’t blame Jenn for being suspicious. No woman wants to feel she’s competing with Kim Kardashian.”

