Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Karen Gillan wows in ruffled mini dress at star-studded polo event

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Karen Gillan plays the popular antihero Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy
Karen Gillan plays the popular antihero Nebula in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Karen Gillan stunned in a white mini dress at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event held in New Jersey on Saturday.

The actress, aged 35, donned a high-necked dress with dramatic ruffled sleeves, accentuated with black edging. She looked glamorous in her ensemble as she arrived at Liberty State Park for the sold-out celebrations.

Adding height to her frame, Gillan wore towering black sandals and accessorized with a pair of enormous gold hoop earrings and matching rings. The Guardians of the Galaxy star styled her long, red hair straight and as for natural makeup, she chose to keep it simple.

At the event, attendees enjoyed the day by picnicking and sipping on champagne while viewing an exciting polo match.

Other famous faces who graced the event included Emma Stone, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

Meanwhile, Gillan has recently starred in the third installment of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, reprising her role as antihero Nebula, which she also played in Thor: Love and Thunder and two Avengers films.

She was also seen in the coming-of-age drama Late Bloomers, directed by Lisa Steen, which premiered at South by Southwest in March.

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is an annual event hosted by the Champagne house. It features gourmet food, champagne bars, games, and a polo match, and is held at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.

