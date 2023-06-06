 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Reuters

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

Reuters

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

A mans hand is seen holding an iPhone while typing something. — Apple website/File
One of the most notable happenings at Apple's event for developers on Monday is likely the iPhone maker's tweak that will keep its autocorrect feature from annoyingly correcting one of the most common expletives to "ducking."

"In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too," said Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief.

The iPhone keyboard autocorrect feature has always had its quirks, sometimes taking a misspelt word while texting and substituting what it deems a logical option that ends up changing the meaning of a particular phrase or sentence.

Such occurrences generally produce follow-up texts along the lines of "damn autocorrect!" But the "ducking" substitution is a long-standing source of mirth or frustration, depending on how many times one has had to rewrite their own texts or scream at one's own device (the iPhone cannot correct one's verbal epithets).

A women uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. — Reuters
Apart from the texting tweak, the company had a lot on its agenda — an expensive new mixed-reality headset, details on a revamping of its desktop and a laptop revamp.

Apple shares hit an all-time record Monday, putting the company's market valuation just shy of $3 trillion, which would also be a record. Its gains of 280% over the past five years clearly demonstrate the power of the iPhone's market share.

Of course, iPhone users have always had the option to turn off the autocorrect feature on their phones, which would allow its foul-mouthed users to be as profane as they want. 

