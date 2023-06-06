 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters
Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters

WhatsApp has rolled out a "highly anticipated" feature on the app, reaffirming its commitment and dedication to making the user experience better.

The latest feature on the instant messaging platform is the new picture editing tool, which has been rolled out for the Desktop version of the app, WABetainfo reported.

An article published on the website stated that the recently released feature is a "crop tool" for the drawing editor which allows the users to clip the images as per requirement.

"This addition has been highly anticipated, as previous versions lacked this functionality. With this update, WhatsApp beta users on Windows can now enjoy the convenience of cropping their images within the app itself, making it easier for users to edit media," it stated.

The "crop tool" is also a time saver for the users as before it was introduced, they had to crop the pictures with external image editing tools prior to sending it via the Desktop version.

The built-in crop tool lets the users easily crop their images without leaving the WhatsApp interface.

However, not all the users can currently avail of the new feature as it has initially been released to some beta testers. It will be rolled out to more users soon. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi

Alert issued as tropical cyclone forms 1,500km south of Karachi
Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case

Islamabad court issues Shahbaz Gill's non-bailable arrest warrant in sedition case
LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LHC orders immediate release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP

Executive must not interfere with Supreme Court’s matters: CJP
Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony

Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi's Model Colony
It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab

It'll be easier to work for PPP-backed mayor in Karachi: Murtaza Wahab
Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?

Is Saifullah Nyazee still with PTI?
WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country

WATCH: Unruly man heckles Gen Bajwa, wife in European country
IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’

IHC declares arrest of PTI's Shehryar Afridi ‘unlawful and void’
PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards

PM Office to 'strictly use only refillable water containers' from today onwards
Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah

Jahangir Tareen won't harm PML-N, party should remain calm: Rana Sanaullah
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan
Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial

Supreme Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial
Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan, Iraq agree to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse fields
Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday video

Peshawar BRT services likely to shut down from Wednesday
Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz video

Imran Khan, 'hiding in bunker', to be made an example for May 9 mayhem: Maryam Nawaz
Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Summer camps banned in Lahore private schools

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan

Global action urged to contain searing heatwaves in Pakistan
PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

PPP picks Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate
President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree

President directs COMSATS to let student complete degree
Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi

Cyclone 'in the making' could hit Karachi