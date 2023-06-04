WhatsApp users can link iPad to their accounts on Android soon

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new update that would allow users to link an iPad as a companion device, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the new update — named "iPad support — linked device" — is under development and not ready to be released to beta testers.

— WaBetaInfo

The new feature will allow users to be able to link an iPad to their WhatsApp account on Android in a future update.

Previously, the instant messaging app announced that was allowing users to link an additional iOS device to an existing WhatsApp account. Users could link up to four devices without disrupting privacy and security.

In the latest update, WhatsApp is now working on adding compatibility with iPad as a new linked device.

The screenshot above shows that iPad can finally be linked to your WhatsApp account on Android.

"Since WhatsApp has recently released companion mode on iOS (and it’s gradually rolling out to some accounts), we can deduce that the next step is to release the app compatible with iPad. The fact that WhatsApp is currently working to make the application recognise iPad as a linked device could confirm that the app will be released to the public soon," the WhatsApp watcher said.