Joe Alwyn 'embarrassed' after Taylor Swift made him fodder for 'You’re Losing Me!'

Joe Alwyn was left "disappointed" after Taylor Swift penned a breakup song about their relationship despite his requests to let him move on.



The Stars at Noon actor was reportedly under the impression that the Anti-Hero hitmaker would never give him “the Harry Styles treatment,” an insider told Radar Online.

However, when the superstar dropped her new song You’re Losing Me! in which she seemingly chronicles their breakup, Alwyn took it as deception from the singer.

The actor found the track “embarrassing and disappointing” because at the time when the song was released, Swift was “flaunting her tacky” romance with Matty Healy.

Alwyn thought Swift would not make a song about their breakup out of respect as he is not the type of person “who kiss and tells” and likes to keep his life private and low-key.

“It may have been delusional, but Joe was under the impression she’d spare him the Harry Styles treatment,” the insider said referring to Swift’s breakup anthem I Knew You Were Trouble.

“Joe finds it very embarrassing and disappointing — especially when she’s flaunting this tacky new romance. The hypocrisy and sheer rudeness of it all is off the charts,” the insider added.

“He’s not the type to kiss and tell, but he’s not a pushover either. He’s respectfully asking her to let him move on — and shut up!”

In the song, Swift croons, “My heart won’t start anymore for you ‘cause you’re losing me,” before singing about their romance, “You don’t know what you got until it’s gone.”