PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi is addressing the media outside the Adiala jail in this still taken from a video on June 6, Tuesday. — YouTube/GeoNews

"I want to tell PTI workers that the 'flag of justice' is in my hands."

Qureshi says he will meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan tomorrow.

LHC declares PTI vice chairman detention under MPO illegal.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was arrested in the light of the May 9 violent protests, has been released from Rawalpindi jail.

The jail officials confirmed the development saying that the former foreign minister was released on the court’s order.

"I want to tell PTI workers that the 'flag of justice' is in my hands and I am still part of this movement," he said while addressing the media outside the Adiala Jail soon after being released on Tuesday.

Qureshi, the former foreign minister, also said he would meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan tomorrow (Wednesday) at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to discuss the prevailing political situation.



Apparently referring to the crackdown on party workers and leaders in the wake of the May 9 riots, the PTI senior leader said the party is facing "tough and testing times".

"But don't lose hope, 'sun of justice' will rise again," he added.

Qureshi said he would brief the media on PTI's future course of action after holding the meeting Khan — the former prime minister who was ousted from power through a vote of no confidence in April last year.

Earlier today, Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench ordered that Qureshi should not be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) anymore.



Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz presided over the hearing.

The court also declared Rawalpindi deputy commissioner's MPO orders illegal and directed authorities to immediately release the PTI vice chairman without asking him to submit surety bonds.

It may be noted that several senior PTI leaders had been arrested after the protests erupted in response to Khan's arrest on May 9 in Al-Qadir Trust case.

At least eight people were killed and dozens others injured during the violent protests that saw attack on public and military installations.

Apart from Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry and Yasmeen Rashid were among the prominent PTI names who had been taken into custody.

However, some of the leaders including Umar, Mazari and Chaudhry were released. Many of them have also quitted the party and parted ways with the former prime minister in condemnation of the violent protests.