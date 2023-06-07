 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Smoke rises above the southeast perimeter of the Paskwa fire as it burns near Fox Lake, Alberta, Canada May 16, 2023.—Reuters
Smoke rises above the southeast perimeter of the Paskwa fire as it burns near Fox Lake, Alberta, Canada May 16, 2023.—Reuters 

Health authorities in New York, Toronto, and Ottawa have issued warnings to residents about the health hazards caused by smoke from the unusually early and intense summer wildfires in eastern Canada. 

These wildfires, which have started earlier than usual, have put Canada on track for its most severe wildfire season to date, with warm and dry conditions expected to persist for months.

Wildfires have ignited in almost all of Canada's provinces and territories, with Quebec being the hardest hit due to multiple fires caused by lightning strikes. In response, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a health advisory for counties including New York, Bronx, and Queens. The advisory recommends that residents limit strenuous outdoor activities to minimize the risk of adverse health effects.

Neighboring Ottawa, the Canadian capital, has experienced hazy conditions with very poor air quality, as indicated by Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index. Smoke plumes from both local forest fires and fires in Quebec have contributed to the deteriorated air quality. Similarly, Toronto has also been affected by polluted air, and the situation is expected to persist throughout the week, according to the government-run weather agency.

Environment Canada has emphasized that even low concentrations of wildfire smoke can be harmful to health, particularly for individuals with lung or heart diseases, older adults, children, and pregnant women. Canada's Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, expressed gratitude to the United States, Mexico, South Africa, and France for sending firefighters to assist with the ongoing wildfires.

The unprecedented wildfires in eastern Canada have led to widespread home evacuations and the deployment of military personnel by the federal government. Over 3.3 million hectares of land have already been burned, which is thirteen times the ten-year average and more than 120,000 people have been temporarily displaced from their homes. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged the public to follow the guidance of local authorities to ensure their safety in affected areas, including Ottawa, where smoke from the wildfires has had an impact.

More From World:

SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market

SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market
Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands

Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands
Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa

Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa
Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida

Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida
Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster

Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race
‘New era’: Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years

‘New era’: Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years
Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison

Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison
'Fattah': Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid concerns from Israel, Western allies

'Fattah': Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid concerns from Israel, Western allies
MP slams Australian authorities for caving into Indian pressure over Sikhs voting

MP slams Australian authorities for caving into Indian pressure over Sikhs voting
Blinken's visits Saudi seeking to mend strained US-KSA ties

Blinken's visits Saudi seeking to mend strained US-KSA ties

Canada braces for worst-ever wildfire season as blazes engulf country

Canada braces for worst-ever wildfire season as blazes engulf country
Trump lawyers call on Special Counsel Jack Smith over indictment concerns

Trump lawyers call on Special Counsel Jack Smith over indictment concerns

"Australia's worst female serial killer" pardoned after 20 years
Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire

Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire
Mike Pence officially enters US presidential race for 2024

Mike Pence officially enters US presidential race for 2024
Russian radio stations play Putin's fake message after hacking: Kremlin

Russian radio stations play Putin's fake message after hacking: Kremlin
Iranian embassy in Riyadh is set to open after seven years

Iranian embassy in Riyadh is set to open after seven years
US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production

US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production
US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia

US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia
Thousands protest against govt in Warsaw

Thousands protest against govt in Warsaw