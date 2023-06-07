 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

SECs lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market. Reuters/File
SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market. Reuters/File

US regulators have escalated their crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry by filing lawsuits against two major players in consecutive days. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency platform, alleging that it operated as an unregistered securities exchange and evaded investor protection regulations. This move follows the SEC's lawsuit against Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, for multiple alleged securities law violations. 

If successful, these lawsuits could bring about significant regulatory changes in the crypto market, as the SEC asserts its authority over cryptocurrencies that have long argued against being classified as securities. Coinbase has already faced repercussions, with significant customer outflows and a decline in its shares.

The SEC's actions are part of its broader campaign to subject cryptocurrencies to federal securities laws. The regulator claims that tokens should be considered securities and, therefore, fall under its jurisdiction. This approach is in contrast to the crypto industry's argument that tokens do not meet the definition of securities and should not be regulated by the SEC. 

The SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance reflect its increasingly aggressive stance and its intention to enforce compliance within the industry.

Coinbase, which has served over 108 million customers, is accused of making billions of dollars by facilitating the trading of crypto asset securities without proper registration. The SEC alleges that Coinbase traded securities without fulfilling the necessary disclosure requirements to protect investors. The lawsuit seeks civil fines, the recovery of ill-gotten gains, and injunctive relief.

Coinbase and other crypto companies assert that the SEC's rules are ambiguous and that the regulator is overstepping its authority by attempting to regulate the industry. However, many companies have taken steps to enhance compliance and expand operations beyond the US in response to the regulatory crackdown. The outcome of these lawsuits will have significant implications for the crypto market, as a ruling in favor of the SEC could transform the industry and subject it to more stringent regulation.

Overall, the SEC's actions against Coinbase and Binance represent a significant development in the ongoing battle between regulators and the crypto industry. The lawsuits highlight the increasing regulatory scrutiny faced by cryptocurrency platforms and the potential for a fundamental shift in the regulatory landscape of the crypto market.

More From World:

SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market

SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market
Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands

Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands
Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa

Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa
Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida

Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida
Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster

Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie enters US Presidential race
‘New era’: Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years

‘New era’: Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years
Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison

Convicted Soviet spy, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passes away in prison
'Fattah': Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid concerns from Israel, Western allies

'Fattah': Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid concerns from Israel, Western allies
MP slams Australian authorities for caving into Indian pressure over Sikhs voting

MP slams Australian authorities for caving into Indian pressure over Sikhs voting
Blinken's visits Saudi seeking to mend strained US-KSA ties

Blinken's visits Saudi seeking to mend strained US-KSA ties

Canada braces for worst-ever wildfire season as blazes engulf country

Canada braces for worst-ever wildfire season as blazes engulf country
Trump lawyers call on Special Counsel Jack Smith over indictment concerns

Trump lawyers call on Special Counsel Jack Smith over indictment concerns

"Australia's worst female serial killer" pardoned after 20 years
Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire

Three-year-old Palestinian boy dies from Israeli gunfire
Mike Pence officially enters US presidential race for 2024

Mike Pence officially enters US presidential race for 2024
Russian radio stations play Putin's fake message after hacking: Kremlin

Russian radio stations play Putin's fake message after hacking: Kremlin
Iranian embassy in Riyadh is set to open after seven years

Iranian embassy in Riyadh is set to open after seven years
US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production

US, India unveil roadmap to step up joint defence production
US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia

US F-16s go supersonic to intercept plane before it went down in Virginia
Thousands protest against govt in Warsaw

Thousands protest against govt in Warsaw