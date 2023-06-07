SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market. Reuters/File

US regulators have escalated their crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry by filing lawsuits against two major players in consecutive days.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency platform, alleging that it operated as an unregistered securities exchange and evaded investor protection regulations. This move follows the SEC's lawsuit against Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, for multiple alleged securities law violations.

If successful, these lawsuits could bring about significant regulatory changes in the crypto market, as the SEC asserts its authority over cryptocurrencies that have long argued against being classified as securities. Coinbase has already faced repercussions, with significant customer outflows and a decline in its shares.

The SEC's actions are part of its broader campaign to subject cryptocurrencies to federal securities laws. The regulator claims that tokens should be considered securities and, therefore, fall under its jurisdiction. This approach is in contrast to the crypto industry's argument that tokens do not meet the definition of securities and should not be regulated by the SEC.

The SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance reflect its increasingly aggressive stance and its intention to enforce compliance within the industry.

Coinbase, which has served over 108 million customers, is accused of making billions of dollars by facilitating the trading of crypto asset securities without proper registration. The SEC alleges that Coinbase traded securities without fulfilling the necessary disclosure requirements to protect investors. The lawsuit seeks civil fines, the recovery of ill-gotten gains, and injunctive relief.

Coinbase and other crypto companies assert that the SEC's rules are ambiguous and that the regulator is overstepping its authority by attempting to regulate the industry. However, many companies have taken steps to enhance compliance and expand operations beyond the US in response to the regulatory crackdown. The outcome of these lawsuits will have significant implications for the crypto market, as a ruling in favor of the SEC could transform the industry and subject it to more stringent regulation.

Overall, the SEC's actions against Coinbase and Binance represent a significant development in the ongoing battle between regulators and the crypto industry. The lawsuits highlight the increasing regulatory scrutiny faced by cryptocurrency platforms and the potential for a fundamental shift in the regulatory landscape of the crypto market.