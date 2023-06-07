 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Mind-Blowing audition on America's Got Talent

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Blind teenage singer and pianist Putri Ariani who has a real passion for music impressed the judges on Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent on NBC.

'You're 17,' marveled judge and show creator Simon Cowell, 63, after Putri performed.

'You write songs. You've got an amazing distinctive voice. And I mean really, really good. You have kind of a glow about you,' he added.

Putri, 17, from Indonesia, said it was her first time in America and while she was still in high school she dreamed of going one day to The Juilliard School in New York.

'I don't know if this is going to make a difference or not,' Simon said before pushing the Golden Buzzer.

'You are, I think, one of the best singers we've ever had on our show,' Simon whispered in her ear when he took the stage to congratulate her.

'It was amazing,' Sofia Vergara, 50, said. 'We are all mesmerized by you. Your voice. You're an angel!'

Previously, fans of the show were left concerned as the music mogul and judge on Britain's Got Talent, suffered a shock loss of voice during the show's live final on Sunday.

Viewers of the show expressed their concern for Cowell on Twitter, with some urging him to drink water.

Despite the chaos, Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn has been crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2023, beating out dancer Lilliana Clifton and magician Cillian O'Connor, who placed second and third, respectively.

