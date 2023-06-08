 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

A view from the top of Rockefeller Center as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada hang over the Manhattan skyline in New York City, June 7, 2023. -Reuters
A view from the top of Rockefeller Center as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada hang over the Manhattan skyline in New York City, June 7, 2023. -Reuters

Flights in the New York City area and Philadelphia faced disruptions on Wednesday due to reduced visibility caused by wildfire smoke originating from Canada. Some flights were delayed, while others experienced temporary halts as a result.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took measures to manage the situation, including slowing down air traffic. However, the FAA lifted the ground stop on flights from the upper Midwest and East Coast bound for New York's LaGuardia International Airport in the afternoon.

Philadelphia International Airport also faced reduced visibility from the wildfire smoke, leading to the FAA implementing traffic slowdowns for flights from the East Coast and Midwest bound for the airport. The FAA reported an average delay of 29 minutes for affected flights.

Major airlines, such as United and Delta, were making adjustments to their schedules to accommodate the disruptions. United, the largest carrier in Newark, stated that it would adapt its schedule as necessary. Meanwhile, Delta, the largest carrier at LaGuardia, expressed that it did not anticipate any cancellations due to the visibility issues at the moment.

The extensive forest fires in Canada have resulted in a widespread haze of smoky air, triggering health concerns in various cities across the United States.

Notably, Newark Airport experienced delays averaging 82 minutes, while LaGuardia faced ground delays of around two hours and departure delays of approximately 30 minutes. The New York City area, known for having the busiest airspace in the United States, was particularly impacted by the disrupted flight operations.

More From Sci-Tech:

Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke
UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety

UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety
Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way

Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way
Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction

Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction
WhatsApp brings two new features for users

WhatsApp brings two new features for users

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS
EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content

EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content
JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy

JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy
'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp

'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp
About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
Spotify announces layoffs, cuts 200 jobs in podcast division

Spotify announces layoffs, cuts 200 jobs in podcast division
Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro

Apple challenges Meta with augmented reality headset Vision Pro
Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO

Linda Yaccarino takes over troubled Twitter as new CEO
Oldest burial site unearthed in South Africa rewrites human evolution timeline

Oldest burial site unearthed in South Africa rewrites human evolution timeline
WhatsApp releases 'call link' feature for users

WhatsApp releases 'call link' feature for users

Musk's Twitter picks another senior NBCUniversal executive

Musk's Twitter picks another senior NBCUniversal executive
In pictures: Mesmerising strawberry moon illuminates sky

In pictures: Mesmerising strawberry moon illuminates sky
What to expect from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference?

What to expect from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference?
US regulators sue Binance and CEO Zhao for deceptive practices

US regulators sue Binance and CEO Zhao for deceptive practices
WhatsApp users can link iPad to their accounts on Android soon

WhatsApp users can link iPad to their accounts on Android soon
Device to prove liquid water can form on Red Planet to ride Japanese Mars mission

Device to prove liquid water can form on Red Planet to ride Japanese Mars mission