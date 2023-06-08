Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing

The interaction comes hours after Amanda Holden claimed that she is not in a feud with Willoughby

This Morning long time host Holly Willoughby along with her new co-host Craig Doyle left the crowds laughing on Thursday with a surprising innuendo. The joke brought a change of atmosphere in the show which has been plagued by scandals.

Willoughby was seen giggling as they watched a slow-motion video of her 52-year-old co-host’s dog as he jumped into his arms. Willoughby took note of the dog’s wagging tail and remarked: “Oh that's sweet, look at the tail. I think if you had a tail, you would be wagging it.”

Doyle then remarked: “My tail is wagging.”

They both then began to laugh after taking a look look at each other as Willoughby gave him a light slap on the chest. “Well there you go, it was a very happy dog.” She remarked as Doyle wagged his finger in light protest.

“Well that's an early shot from Holly,” he added, referring to his out-of-breath co-host.

She quickly defended herself, saying: “I've said nothing. Don't blame me.”

The interaction comes hours after Amanda Holden claimed that she is not in the middle of a feud with Willoughby, after previously mocking her.

“Sadly strong and intelligent women have for far too long been pitted against one other when we should all be celebrated in our own right,” she wrote. “Women are still expected to say nothing, suffer silently and just get on with it. And we do... mostly.”