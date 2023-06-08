Blink49 Studios collaborates with Khaled Hosseini’s literary agency

Blink49 Studios has recently collaborated with Khaled Hosseini’s literary agency Transatlantic.



According to a report published by Deadline, Blink49 will gain access to Transatlantic’s author and IP roster to produce original projects under the agreement.

The outlet reported that literary agency features The Kite Runner scribe Hosseini along with Iain Reid, Marissa Stapley, Naben Ruthnum, Katherena Vermette, Amy Stuart, MG Vassanji, Karma Brown, Jesse Thistle, Zoe Whittall, Samra Habib and Catherine Hernandez.

Blink49 said the Transatlantic deal is a “first of its kind in Canada”.

“Transatlantic represents some of the best-selling authors and storytellers working in Canada, the U.S. and internationally,” said Blink49 CEO John Morayniss.

Morayniss added, “By fostering a close-working relationship, we’ll provide Transatlantic clients with significant opportunities and upside to bring their stories to a global television audience.”

It is pertinent to mention that the deal came only a few months after Blink49 partnered with Canada’s Vanguarde Artists Management on a “similar JV agreement”.

Meanwhile, Blink49’s account includes Hallmark’s rodeo-themed family drama series Ride, CTV’s Sight Unseen from Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions and an adaptation of upcoming novel Hold My Girl.