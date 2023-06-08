Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV

Megan Fox tempted video game enthusiasts into playing Diablo IV in her latest video posted to her Instagram on Thursday.

Fox used her Instagram account to promote Diablo IV, an action role-playing game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment.

The "Transformers" actress posted a video on Instagram to inform her followers that she would eulogize the fallen heroes, asking the users to share their Diablo IV death clip on Twitter and TikTok.

"Go play Diablo IV... and try not to die but if you do, rest in peace with one of these roasts-i mean eulogies i have for you," she captioned her video.





Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg took to Instagram to blast Blizzard for not releasing Diablo 4 for Apple.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actress said she was excited to play Diablo 4, which she called her "favourite game" series, on her Apple computer, which she called her "favourite gaming system".

Her video elicited reaction from Diablo 4 producer Rod Fergusson who said, "I did not have 'Whoopi Goldberg yelling at me on Instagram' on my Diablo 4 launch bingo card," he stated.