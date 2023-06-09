Blast at funeral kills 11 in Afghanistan, ISIS claims responsibility

A member of the Taliban stands guard near the site of a suicide attack in Faizabad district.—AFP

A blast at a funeral service in Afghanistan on Thursday claimed the lives of at least 11 individuals. The explosion occurred during the funeral procession of an acting provincial governor, Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, who had been recently assassinated.

The ISIS group promptly claimed responsibility for the attack, further emphasising their ongoing threat despite improvements in security since the Taliban assumed power in August 2021.

The funeral, held in the provincial capital of Faizabad in northeastern Badakhshan province, drew a large number of mourners. A devastating explosion shattered the solemn atmosphere as the attendees gathered at the mosque to pay their respects. The blast left a gruesome aftermath, with bloodied bodies strewn across the ground, according to witness Naseer Ahmad.

The Afghan Ministry of Interior, representing the Taliban-led government, denounced the brutal attack carried out by their enemies. The ministry condemned the violence and expressed its condolences to the victims' families. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and set up checkpoints around the site.

This tragic incident follows the recent killing of Ahmadi, who fell victim to a suicide bombing just two days earlier. In that attack, a suicide bomber drove a car loaded with explosives into Ahmadi's vehicle, resulting in his death and injuring six others.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) took to Twitter to unequivocally condemn this attack, along with a string of other indiscriminate acts of violence that have displayed a complete disregard for civilian lives.

The Taliban focused on preventing Afghanistan from becoming a launching pad for international attacks.



The ISIS has targeted minority religious groups, foreign embassies, and officials within the Taliban government. Despite the significant progress in security measures since the Taliban's takeover, this incident serves as a stark reminder that the country still faces formidable challenges in its quest for stability and peace.