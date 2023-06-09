 
menu menu menu
world
Friday Jun 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ukraine accuses Russia of shelling evacuation points in flood-affected Kherson region

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press service on June 8, 2023, shows Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) talking with evacuated local residents on a point as he visits a flooded area in Kherson, following damages sustained at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.—AFP
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press service on June 8, 2023, shows Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) talking with evacuated local residents on a point as he visits a flooded area in Kherson, following damages sustained at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.—AFP 

Ukraine has lodged accusations against Russia for shelling evacuation points in the Kherson region, where individuals affected by the breach of the Kakhovka dam were seeking refuge. 

The Kherson prosecutor's office reported one fatality from the shelling in Kherson, with two others sustaining injuries. Additionally, the interior ministry disclosed that eight more individuals were hurt due to shelling in Korabelna Square. These attacks occurred during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the city, where he met with locals affected by the flooding.

Approximately 2,000 people have been evacuated from the area, according to Kherson's governor. Despite the immense danger and ongoing Russian shelling, the evacuation efforts from the flood-stricken zones continue, as stated by Oleksandr Prokudin in a video statement posted on Telegram. However, Prokudin highlighted that 68% of the flooded territory in the Kherson region lies within Russian-held territory on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

The devastating floods have caused significant pollution, including sewage, heavy oil, and pesticides mixed into the floodwater, leading the World Food Programme to describe the situation as a "public health crisis in the making." The flooding has affected an area of around 600 square kilometres (230 square miles), leaving hundreds of thousands without access to clean drinking water. Efforts to support affected residents include the Ukrainian army using drones to deliver water bottles and food.

Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of targeting evacuation points in the Kherson region, adding to the escalating tensions. President Zelensky criticised the slow response of the international community, including the UN and the Red Cross, to the dam collapse. Meanwhile, Russian officials claimed that Russian rescue workers were operating under constant shelling from Ukraine, although no evidence was provided to support these claims.

More From World:

EU nations reach long-stalled agreement on refugee hosting

EU nations reach long-stalled agreement on refugee hosting

Trump bid for retrial denied as E. Jean Carroll awarded $5m in damages

Trump bid for retrial denied as E. Jean Carroll awarded $5m in damages
Ruby gemstone fetches record-breaking $34.8 million at auction

Ruby gemstone fetches record-breaking $34.8 million at auction
Satellite imagery shows adverse air quality impacts on US

Satellite imagery shows adverse air quality impacts on US
UKHSA issues heat-alert as temperatures may go up to 30°C over weekend

UKHSA issues heat-alert as temperatures may go up to 30°C over weekend
Blast at funeral kills 11 in Afghanistan, ISIS claims responsibility

Blast at funeral kills 11 in Afghanistan, ISIS claims responsibility

Stabbing in France leaves several injured including children, suspect arrested

Stabbing in France leaves several injured including children, suspect arrested
WATCH: Hawaii's Kilauea violent eruption triggers red alert for aviators

WATCH: Hawaii's Kilauea violent eruption triggers red alert for aviators
India successfully tests Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile

India successfully tests Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile
Fox News alleges Tucker Carlson breached contract with Twitter show

Fox News alleges Tucker Carlson breached contract with Twitter show
Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations 'election interference'

Trump denies indictment reports, calls investigations 'election interference'
Indian PM Modi to embark on maiden state visit to US this month

Indian PM Modi to embark on maiden state visit to US this month
MBS, Blinken hold ‘candid discussion’ on bilateral issues in Jeddah

MBS, Blinken hold ‘candid discussion’ on bilateral issues in Jeddah
WATCH: Mike Pence formally enters US presidential race, challenges Trump video

WATCH: Mike Pence formally enters US presidential race, challenges Trump
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery amid age-related worries

Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery amid age-related worries
Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead 5 injured

Richmond, Virginia, graduation ceremony shooting leaves 2 dead 5 injured
SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market

SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance shake crypto market
Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands

Massive dam destruction in Ukraine triggers evacuation of thousands
Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa

Canadian wildfires trigger health alerts in New York and Ottawa
Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida

Trump case twist: Secret grand jury emerges in Florida
Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster

Teen arrested for drawing moustache on Erdogan campaign poster